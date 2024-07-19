The 2023/2024 club season in Europe initially highlighted two standout contenders for the 2024 Ballon d’Or: Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. However, the Copa America and the UEFA Euro have thrown new names into the mix, creating a fresh wave of excitement and unpredictability ahead of the October 28th ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham were pivotal in Real Madrid’s triumphant campaigns in the Spanish Super Cup, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. Vinicius, with his decisive goal in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, courtesy of an assist from Bellingham, appeared to have a slight edge.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe led the scoring charts in Europe, each netting 44 goals. Despite their individual brilliance, their teams’ collective performances left them short of the favorite status. Kane’s Bayern Munich fell short of major titles, and while Mbappe won Ligue 1, the French Super Cup, and the French Cup with PSG, the club’s ongoing struggle for continental glory hampered his chances.

The new candidates for the Ballon d’Or 2024

As anticipation built for the Euro and Copa America, it was expected that these tournaments would tip the scales between Vinicius and Bellingham. Contrary to expectations, both players underwhelmed. Vinicius failed to shine, and Bellingham couldn’t break England’s 58-year title drought.

This opened the door for Rodri Hernandez and Lautaro Martinez. Rodri played a crucial role in Spain’s Euro triumph, while Lautaro Martinez was instrumental in Argentina’s Copa America victory. Rodri also helped Manchester City secure the Premier League title. Lautaro, with five goals in the Copa America, including the championship-winning strike against Colombia, also led Inter Milan to the Serie A title.

Top Ballon d’Or winners

Lionel Messi holds the record with eight Ballon d’Or wins (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2023). Cristiano Ronaldo follows with five (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017). Michel Platini (1983, 1984, 1985), Johan Cruyff (1971, 1973, 1974), and Marco van Basten (1988, 1989, 1992) each have three.

Lionel Messi attends the 67th Ballon D’Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

As the October ceremony approaches, the Ballon d’Or race has never been more exciting, with new faces and unexpected turns keeping fans on the edge of their seats.