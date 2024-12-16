NCAAB News: Dan Hurley reacts to getting his 300th career win in triumph vs. Gonzaga

The UConn Huskies got a huge win at Madison Square Garden. Not only did they take down another fierce opponent like the Gonzaga Bulldogs, but they also did it to give Dan Hurley his 300th career win as a head coach.

The Huskies held onto a three-point lead at the half. Then, when the Bulldogs threatened to make things interesting, they went on a 10-run to take care of business.

Hurley’s team wound up winning the game 77-71 in front of a packed arena. Following the win, he talked about this impressive milestone in his head coaching career, praising his players for it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dan Hurley sheds light on 300th career win

“To be able to beat a team of that caliber with Alex (Karaban) having a bad shooting game,” Hurley said. “Solo (Ball) being in foul trouble and having a bad shooting game, I think it speaks to the makeup of these players. They’re the magic dust.”

St. Louis, Missouri, U.S – Rhode Island Rams head coach DAN HURLEY applauds his teams work on the court during a regular season conference game between the Saint Louis Billikens and the Rhode Island Rams where Rhode Island defeats Saint Louis by the score of 90-56, held at The Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO NCAA College League USA Basketball 2016 -RI beats SLU 90-5

Advertisement

Ball was in early foul trouble and was just 2-of-7 from the floor. Karaban, on the other hand, shot 30% from the floor and missed all of his seven three-pointers. Still, the team rallied together.

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Hurley spent eight years at Wagner and Rhode Island before arriving in Connecticut back in 2018. Now, with 149 wins in charge of the Huskies, his overall record sits at 300-166.