UEFA is investigating two important players from Spain, to determine if there was a violation of the disciplinary regulations.

Two important Spain’s players could be sanctioned with some games of suspensionfor chanting “Gibraltar is Spanish” during the celebration of the European Championship in Madrid.

The Gibraltar FA has expressed its displeasure at the chants and UEFA has opened an investigation to assess whether there has been a breach of the Disciplinary Regulations. The UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will be in charge of analysing the case.

The celebration of the European Championship in Madrid was plagued by controversy. Spain beat England 2-1 in the final of Euro 2024 to reach their fourth title of the tournament.

Who are the players from Spain who sang these chants?

The players who are being investigated by UEFA due to the chants are: Alvaro Morata and Rodrigo Hernandez ‘Rodri‘. In addition to the chants of Morata and Rodri, some fans also threw flares and objects in the air, which forced the celebration to be interrupted on several occasions.

Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain holds the microphone surrounded by goalkeeper Unai Simon, Daniel Carvajal, Rodrigo, Fermin, Alvaro Morata and Marc Cucurella of Spain during the Spain EURO 2024 Trophy Parade on July 15, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

What would be UEFA’s sanction for Morata and Rodri?

If UEFA decides to sanction Morata and Rodri, they would be punished with a two-match suspension. They would not be able to play the first two matches of the next official competition played by the Spanish National Team. This could affect their participation in the qualifying phase for the next European Championship or the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

UEFA has warned the Spanish Football Federation that it could be sanctioned if it does not take measures to prevent this type of behavior in the future.For now, UEFA is expected to issue a decision on the Spanish players in the next few hours.