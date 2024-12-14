NFL imposes hefty fine on Patrick Mahomes' key weapon for Andy Reid's Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs continue their march to another Super Bowl and have already qualified for the playoffs in the 2024 NFL season. However, one reason for head coach Andy Reid to be in a bad mood was revealed on Saturday when a key weapon for Patrick Mahomes received a hefty fine.

Every Saturday, the NFL organization announces the fines it imposes on players who engage in unsportsmanlike or violent behavior during league games. In this case, a key offensive player for Reid was penalized after the win over the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. The action was controversial.

The Andy Reid‘s Chiefs player fined by the NFL is none other than running back Isiah Pacheco. The league fined him a hefty and expensive $45,020 for unnecessary roughness while wearing a helmet on a controversial play, as no referee threw a flag for the action.

It is strange to think that the league would have seen a punishable action for a reason that even the referees did not decide to penalize during the game. However, this is not the first time the NFL has stretched the rules to the limit. In this case, the penalty represents one of the most expensive fines of the season, and Pacheco will pay it. The controversial action can be seen in the video posted by NFL insider Tom Pelissero on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The NFL had previously fined Mahomes

Controversies caused by NFL fines are not new. In late November, Patrick Mahomes had been fined for a controversial touchdown pass celebration in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs star had imitated a rifle, which was considered an unsportsmanlike act.

Pacheco is a key weapon for Chiefs and Mahomes

Despite the suspension, Pacheco is a big part of the Chiefs offense. The Kansas City franchise running back returned two weeks ago for the Week 13 game against the Las Vegas Raiders after missing more than ten games. Andy Reid’s team needs to put up more points and hopes to get this key weapon back for Mahomes on the offensive front.