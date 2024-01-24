Chicharito Hernandez will officially return to Liga MX with Chivas after LA Galaxy decided not to extend his contract in the MLS. As a free agent, the Mexican forward will look for redemption in his country.

The sensational striker was formed in Chivas and, in 2010, the club’s owner, Jorge Vergara, made possible an agreement with the Red Devils. It was a massive event in Mexico.

Chicharito was mentored by legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, and had an immediate impact on attack in a threatening duo alongside Wayne Rooney. He won the Premier League twice and reached a Champions League final. This was the emotional message sent by Ferguson on X before the new adventure of CH14.

“Chicharito! It’s your old boss here. First of all, I want to congratulate you on your return to your old club back to Mexico, where it all started. Where I found you and signed you. You were a fantastic and great player for us.”

Chicharito gets emotional after Sir Alex Ferguson’s message

Chicharito is also part of an exclusive group of players who have been part of two legendary clubs such as Manchester United and Real Madrid. That’s why, Ferguson acknowledged his great career.

“You’ve had a great career. I think now, when you go back to your old club, you’ll have an opportunity to add your experience and give your experience to all the players there. So, regards to your family, have a great time and more goals to come. All the best!”

When Javier Hernandez found out Ferguson’s message on social media, he couldn’t hide his emotions. The Mexican star answered and his reaction immediately went viral.

“Boss, there’s no words to describe how much you mean to me. Been able to say I was one of your players is one of my biggest achievements. THANK YOU! And to my other family, Manchester United, thank you for letting me be part of your history. Will love you forever. Once a red always a red.”