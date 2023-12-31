Carlos Vela has been one of the greatest Mexican players of the last decade. In 2022, the star fulfilled his promise with LAFC by winning the MLS Cup after a thrilling final against Philadelphia Union.

Following the U-17 FIFA World Cup of 2005 in Peru, in which Mexico won the title, Vela was immediately signed by Arsenal to a five-year deal. As a prospect of the Gunners, he played on loan with teams such as Salamanca, Osasuna and West Bromwich.

Then, Vela’s career was revamped at Real Sociedad in a magnificent tandem with Antoine Griezmann. The Spanish club paid his transfer fee and he spent six years in San Sebastian.

Now, although Carlos Vela is one of the best players in MLS, his contract with LAFC has expired. That’s why he is one of the most coveted free agents and Liga MX could make a big push to bring him home.

Cruz Azul are interested in Carlos Vela

Cruz Azul are one of the biggest teams in Liga MX alongside Club America and Chivas. However, because of the lack of results, a massive rebuilding process in under way with the Martin Anselmi as new coach.

They’ve already signed striker Gabriel Fernandez, who was sensational during the last semester with Pumas UNAM. Now, Cruz Azul might want a big partner for him.

According to a report from TUDN, Cruz Azul might be ready to make an offer for Carlos Vela. If the transfer for Alexis Vega falls apart, the star from the MLS is an option.

Will Carlos Vela stay in MLS?

Carlos Vela is 34-years old and the big problem for LAFC to retain him is that they won’t resign him as a designated player. In this scenario, the Mexican star would have to take a massive pay cut to stay in Los Angeles. No one knows if he’ll accept that.

In the MLS, teams have three spots for designated players who can receive massive contracts. However, with age as a key factor, LAFC won’t give that treatment to Vela in case they sign a younger star.

“My part is there. But if the other part doesn’t work or doesn’t work in the way that I want, I won’t be here. I want to return, but I don’t decide that. It’s not my choice. Of course I love LA. I want to stay in LA and my goal is to stay in LA.”