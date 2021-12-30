One of the best soccer players in history, Megan Rapinoe, considers that the American Men Team is not prepared yet to achieve what the women representative has already done: win the most important FIFA tournament

US Women National Soccer Team is one of the most respected squads in the world. It is considered a powerful and competitive opponent and is a serious candidate to fight for the title of every tournament it participates in. However, it is a different tale with the Men representative and it will be long before they could be even. At least that is Megan Rapinoe's opinion.

Megan was an important part of the three more recent major successes of the US Women National Team. She scored key goals for Team USA's Olympic Gold Medal in London 2012; leaded the squad to conquer the two last FIFA World Cups, in 2015 and 2019, and helped the Stars and Stripes rescue the Bronze Olympic Medal in Tokio 2020.

Pinoe has also achieved the top world soccer individual awards such as the Ballon d'Or and Best FIFA Women Player. Undoubtedly, she is one of the top women soccer players of history, at the same level as another US historical such as Mia Hamm. Her opinion must be respected and well-considered.

Megan Rapinoe makes clear the difference between Women and Men USA National Soccer Team

The current level of the Men National Soccer Team is good enough to compete in the major tournaments, such as FIFA World Cup, but is still far away from the one needed to conquer the world, just like the Women representative has done, said Megan Rapinoe for the Football Americana podcast of 90 minutes.

"Obviously, Christian Pulisic is a superstar, very talented. When he is in a good shape everything can happen on the field, he is great. I think Weston McKennie has the same quality and also Zach Steffen. But until every single one of our players become the best on their teams, and I mean teams of the top leagues, we are going to aspire to something higher. If you compare us to France, Belgium or England, there is still a long way to go, they are hard to overcome".

Currently, the US Team is on the right track to arrive soon at Qatar 2022 World Cup. It occupies second place in the Concacaf Qualifiers, just one point below the surprising Canadian team and above the Mexican one, with still 6 games left to be played.