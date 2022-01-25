The year of the World Cup has begun. As we're getting close to the long-awaited event, the South American Qualifiers are back with Matchday 15 and 16. Here, check out the date and time of all games.

The year every soccer fan has been waiting for has begun. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is drawing nearer and there's still a lot to be played for in the South American Qualifiers, which return for Matchdays 15 and 16.

Brazil and Argentina are the only Conmebol teams that have already sealed a place in the highly anticipated tournament. Meanwhile, the race for the remaining spots promises to be extremely exciting until the very end.

Every national team in South America is still alive in the battle for a World Cup berth, although some are in a better position than others. Here, check out the date and time for the upcoming games of the road to Qatar 2022.

Matchday 15

Thursday, January 27

Ecuador vs. Brazil - 4 PM (ET)

Paraguay vs. Uruguay - 6 PM (ET)

Chile vs. Argentina - 7:15 PM (ET)

Friday, January 28

Colombia vs. Peru - 4 PM (ET)

Venezuela vs. Bolivia - 5 PM (ET)

Matchday 16

Tuesday, January 1

Chile vs. Bolivia - 3 PM (ET)

Uruguay vs. Venezuela - 6 PM (ET)

Argentina vs. Colombia - 6:30 PM (ET)

Brazil vs. Paraguay - 7:30 PM (ET)

Peru vs. Ecuador - 9 PM (ET)