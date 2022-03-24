With Qatar 2022 just around the corner, the South American World Cup qualifiers are coming to an end. Here, take a look at the latest results and how things stand in the Conmebol tournament after Matchday 17.

Matchday 17 of the South American 2022 World Cup qualifiers has left things wide open ahead of the final round. Qatar 2022 is just around the corner and there's only one game left to conclude the Conmebol road to the long-awaited tournament. Here, check out the latest results and the qualifiers standings.

Ecuador and Uruguay are the latest Conmebol teams to have qualified for the World Cup. La Tri suffered a brutal loss to Paraguay but La Celeste's win over Peru and Chile's terrible defeat to Brazil were enough for Gustavo Alfaro's men to get the job done.

Colombia ended a dreadful streak of seven games without scoring by putting three past Bolivia in Barranquilla to remain alive in the battle for the playoff spot, to be contested between them, Peru, and Chile.

Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Matchday 17 results

Colombia 3-0 Bolivia

Paraguay 3-1 Ecuador

Brazil 4-0 Chile

Uruguay 1-0 Peru

Argentina vs. Venezuela (Friday, March 25)

Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Next round games

Peru vs. Paraguay

Ecuador vs. Argentina

Venezuela vs. Colombia

Chile vs. Uruguay

Bolivia vs. Brazil

Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Standings

Ecuador and Uruguay have secured a top-four finish, leaving the playoff berth up for grabs in the final matchday. Peru can still qualify even if they lose but they can't take any risks with Colombia and Chile right behind them.