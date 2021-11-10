The next two Matchdays of the South American World Cup Qualifying 2022 will be played this month. Here, check out the schedule for all of November's matches.

The South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022 return on Thursday with an exciting double-fixture. With six rounds left, everything is getting tighter in the standings and the ten nations are trying not to leave points behind to reach Qatar 2022.

At the moment, Brazil is atop of the table with 31 points in 11 matches with Argentina being second, with 25 points. Ecuador and Colombia complete the four spots to get a full ticket. The fifth-place, which guarantees competing in a play-off, goes to Uruguay.

For the double-fixture, Argentina will have tough matches first against Uruguay on Friday and then, finally, against Brazil. It will be their first encounter since their suspended match in September. Here, check out all the games and schedule.

South American World Cup Qualifiers: Matchday 13 and 14

Matchday 13

Thursday, November 11

Ecuador vs Venezuela (4:00 PM ET)

Location: Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito.

Paraguay vs Chile (6:00 PM ET)

Location: Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asunción, Paraguay.

Brazil vs Colombia (7:30 PM ET)

Location: Corinthians Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Peru vs Bolivia (9:00 PM ET)

Location: Estadio Nacional de Lima, Lima, Perú.

Friday, November 12

Uruguay vs Argentina (6:00 PM ET)

Location: Estadio Campeon del Siglo, Montevideo, Uruguay.

Matchday 14

Tuesday, November 16

Bolivia vs Uruguay (3:00 PM ET)

Location: Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia.

Venezuela vs Peru (4:00 PM ET)

Location: Estadio Olimpico UCV, Caracas, Venezuela.

Colombia vs Paraguay (6:00 PM ET)

Location: Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez, Barranquilla, Colombia.

Argentina vs Brazil (6:30 PM ET)

Location: Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, San Juan, Argentina.

Chile vs Ecuador (7:15 PM ET)

Location: Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo, Santiago, Chile.