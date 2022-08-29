Chelsea will visit Southampton for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Southampton will receive Chelsea for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock; but if you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on FuboTV Canada.

Two teams that have had a not entirely good start in this 2022/2023 season of the Premier League face each other in this Matchday. Southampton come from a defeat against Manchester United that leaves them with 4 points, the product of a win, a draw and two losses. Undoubtedly number that should improve.

Chelsea is one of the teams expected to fight for the championship. And although of course there is still a long way to go, the truth is that the leader has already made a difference of 5 points and it will take at least 2 Matchdays to be able to match them. Tuchel's team has had good moments, but their general performance is not convincing and they want to establish themselves little by little.

Southampton vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Southampton will play against Chelsea for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Tuesday, August 30 at the St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

Australia: 3:45 AM (August 31)

Barbados: 2:45 PM

Belize: 12:45 PM

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 9:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Eswatini: 8:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Guyana: 2:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (August 31)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (August 31)

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (August 31)

Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (August 31)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Sudan: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (August 31)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 7:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM

Southampton vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4

Brunei: Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Burundi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

France: Free, Canal+ Sport

Gambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malawi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Malta: TSN6 Malta

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Singapore: StarHub TV+

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan: TOD, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Eswatini: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock

Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

