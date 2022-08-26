Southampton will face Manchester United for Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

For the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Premier League; Manchester United will visit Southampton. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and if you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on FuboTV Canada.

Manchester United returned to victory and without a doubt that was news. In a team where problems abound, the rejection of some players (Maguire being one of the main rejected) in addition to other inconveniences had turned United into a true chaos. The win over Liverpool in the derby finally brought some relief.

Now Ten Hag's team will look to continue to improve and have a chance to get their first win on the road against a team that didn't have a great start to the season either. Southampton have obtained 4 points, the product of a win, a loss and a draw. It will undoubtedly be an interesting game between two who seek to improve.

Southampton vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Southampton will play against Manchester United for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, August 27 at the St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

Australia: 9:30 PM

Bahamas: 7:30 AM

Bangladesh: 3:30 PM

Barbados: 7:30 AM

Belize: 5:30 AM

Botswana: 1:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 AM

Brunei: 7:30 PM

Burundi: 1:30 PM

Cameroon: 1:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 AM

Eswatini: 1:30 PM

Ethiopia: 2:30 PM

Fiji: 11:30 PM

France: 1:30 PM

Gambia: 11:30 AM

Germany: 1:30 PM

Ghana: 11:30 AM

Guyana: 7:30 AM

India: 5 PM

Ireland: 12:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 7:30 AM

Kenya: 2:30 PM

Lesotho: 1:30 PM

Liberia: 11:30 AM

Malawi: 1:30 PM

Malaysia: 7:30 PM

Malta: 1:30 PM

Mauritius: 1:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Namibia: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

New Zealand: 11:30 AM

Nigeria: 12:30 PM

Pakistan: 4:30 PM

Papua New Guinea: 9:30 PM

Philippines: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

Rwanda: 1:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 11:30 AM

Singapore: 7:30 PM

Solomon Islands: 10:30 PM

South Africa: 1:30 PM

South Sudan: 1:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 5 PM

Sudan: 1:30 PM

Tanzania: 2:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 AM

Uganda: 2:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

United States: 7:30 AM (ET)

Zambia: 12:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 12:30 PM

Southampton vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, GUIGO

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

France: Free, Canal+ Sport

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 4K

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, 232 Hub Premier 2

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan: DStv Now, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN 4K Arabia, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Eswatini: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate

USA: FuboTV (free trial), SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

