In this 2024 international friendly, Spain are set to face a challenging match against Colombia, recognized as one of Conmebol’s top teams. This guide provides you with all the essential information about this exciting encounter, including ways to watch the game on TV or by live streaming in your region.

This match is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the FIFA Matchday, featuring two formidable teams with high ambitions for future competitions. Spain aim to redeem themselves from their performance at Qatar 2022, where they were unexpectedly ousted in the round of 16 by Morocco. Their path to redemption includes the upcoming Euro 2024, where they hope to showcase significant improvement.

On the other hand, Colombia narrowly missed qualifying for Qatar and are focused on securing their spot in the 2026 World Cup. Additionally, they aim to prepare thoroughly for the Copa America 2024, setting the stage for what promises to be a compelling journey for both teams.

Spain vs Colombia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Malaysia: 4:30 AM (March 23)

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Nigeria: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 4:30 PM (ET)

Spain vs Colombia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

France: Free, L’Equipe Molotov, L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now

Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: fuboTV Spain, RTVE.es, TVE La 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX