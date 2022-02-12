Sporting CP will face Manchester City at the Jose Alvalade Stadium for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this French League game in the US and Canada.

Sporting CP and Manchester City will face each other at the Jose Alvalade Stadium for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US and Canada. You can watch it in the US on Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

Manchester City are one of the candidates that this UEFA Champions League has. Not only because of their great squad, but also because they have been with the same coach for several years, Joseph Guardiola, who has made them achieve a very good style of play. In the Premier League they are first with a good difference over the second and they hope to be able to repeat what they have done in the PL this Champions League.

In the case of Sporting CP, they come from advancing in their group with great difficulty. They were level on points with Ajax, however the better goal difference allowed them to advance. The team that is currently second in the Primeira Liga of Portugal will seek to surprise, knowing that for this series the favorites are Manchester City.

Sporting CP vs Manchester City: Date

This game for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League between Sporting CP and Manchester City that will take place at the Jose Alvalade Stadium will be played on Tuesday, February 15 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Sporting CP vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Sporting CP vs Manchester City

The game that Sporting CP and Manchester City will play for the round of 16 the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial), and in Canada on DAZN. Other options: TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA, CBS, TUDN.com, Univision.

