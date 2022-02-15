Manchester City and Sporting CP will clash today at the Jose Alvalade Stadium for the first leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream this UCL game in the US and Canada.

Sporting CP and Manchester City will face each other today, February 15 at the Jose Alvalade Stadium for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. The hosts know they will have a tough match against last season's finalists City, who are once again one of the title contenders. Find out here all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the US on Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

The Portuguese team is one of the best in the league in their country. Currently they are second in the standings. But obviously the local league is not the same (even more so when it is not one of the strongest) than international competitions. They had a difficult group, in which they advanced because they had a better goal difference than Borussia Dortmund, and although they know that in this game they are the least favorites, they will seek to surprise.

In the case of Manchester City, it is clear that they are candidates not only to win this series, but also this edition of the UEFA Champions League, a tournament that has eluded them for several years. They have one of the best squads on the European continent and also one of the best coaches today, Josep Guardiola, so this could be their year.

Sporting CP vs Manchester City: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: José Alvalade Stadium, Lisboa, Portugal

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Sporting CP vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Sporting CP vs Manchester City: Storylines and Head-to-Head

There are not many matches between these two rivals, they only played a single series against each other for the round of 16 of the 2011/2012 Europa League. They were a victory for each team: 1-0 for Sporting CP and 3-2 for Manchester City, both of their victories were at home. Due to the two away goals, Sporting was the one who advanced to the quarterfinals on that occasion.

How to watch or live stream Sporting CP vs Manchester City in the US and Canada

The match between Sporting CP and Manchester City for the round of 16 of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options: TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA, CBS, TUDN.com, Univision.

Sporting CP vs Manchester City: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Manchester City are the favorite with +100 odds, while Sporting CP have +270. A tie would finish in a +275 payout.

DraftKings Sporting CP +270 Tie +275 Manchester City +100

*Odds via DraftKings

