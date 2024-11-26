Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Salzburg live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Bayer Leverkusen face RB Salzburg in a key Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Champions League campaign hit a major setback on Matchday 4 as they suffered their first loss in the competition, falling 4-0 to a dominant Liverpool side. After collecting seven points from their first three matches, the Bundesliga champions were thoroughly outplayed by the Reds, leaving them eager to regroup and reclaim momentum.

Next up, they face RB Salzburg, who are riding high after securing their first group-stage win against Feyenoord following three consecutive defeats. While Salzburg will fight hard to snatch at least a point, Leverkusen remain determined to assert their dominance and stay in the hunt for the group’s top spot.

When will the Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Salzburg match be played?

Bayer Leverkusen take on RB Salzburg this Tuesday, November 26, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 clash. Set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Salzburg: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Salzburg in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Bayer Leverkusen and RB Salzburg, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, with additional viewing options available on ViX.