Sporting CP are gearing up to take on Sevilla in a highly anticipated international friendly. This preview covers all you need to know about the showdown, from key players to watch to the best ways to catch every moment, whether on TV or via live streaming services available in your area.

[Watch Sporting CP vs Sevilla live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

As the new season in Europe’s top leagues approaches, teams are gearing up for action, aiming to hit the ground running. Among the preseason matchups generating buzz is the clash between Sporting CP and Sevilla, a fixture that promises to offer a preview of what’s to come. Both teams are eager to test their mettle and fine-tune their strategies in preparation for the competitive grind ahead.

Sporting CP are looking to build on their impressive Primeira Liga campaign, aiming to elevate their performance on the international stage. Meanwhile, Sevilla, after a tumultuous season flirting with relegation, are determined to reclaim their status and set loftier goals for the 2024/2025 season. This summer showdown will be a crucial step for both clubs in their quest for success.

Sporting CP vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time in your country

Canada: 3:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Youssef En-Nesyri of Sevilla – IMAGO / CordonPress

Sporting CP vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Canada Fanatiz Canada

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, TVI Player, Sport TV1, TVI

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, Fox Sports, FOX Deportes.