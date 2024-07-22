Manchester City square off against Celtic in a highly anticipated international friendly. Stay locked in for all the thrilling action live—you won't want to miss a single moment.

Manchester City are set to face Celtic in a highly anticipated international friendly. This preview will dive into everything you need to know about the showdown, from the key players to watch to the best ways to catch every moment, whether it’s on TV or through various live streaming services available in your area.

[Watch Manchester City vs Celtic live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

With the European major leagues just around the corner, teams are ramping up their preparations with friendly matches. Manchester City and Celtic are set to clash in a highly anticipated duel, as both teams look to fine-tune their squads ahead of the upcoming season. These matches are crucial for getting the players match-fit and implementing tactical adjustments before the competitive fixtures begin.

Manchester City, widely regarded as one of Europe’s elite, aim to build on their Premier League title from last season despite it falling short of their lofty expectations. Meanwhile, Celtic dominated domestically but are eager to make a stronger impact on the international stage. This friendly promises to be a thrilling encounter as both clubs gear up for the 2024/2025 season with high ambitions.

Manchester City vs Celtic: Kick-Off Time in your country

Luis Palma of Celtic – IMAGO / Focus Images

Manchester City vs Celtic: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

