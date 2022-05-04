The Reds defeated Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate in the 2021-2022 Champions League Semi-finals and qualified for the final that will be played in Paris. Here find out the 10 records Liverpool broke by reaching the UCL Final.

Liverpool continues to broaden its history. The English team is one of the best in the world and its great hierarchy has once again taken it to the Champions League Final. The Reds defeated Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate in the 2021-2022 Champions League Semi-finals and qualified for the final that will be played in Paris, on Saturday, May 28 at the Stade de France.

Jurgen Klopp spoke after the match and talked about what it means to him to reach another Champions League final: “Outstanding, massive, it feels like it’s the first, to be honest, because it is always so special. It is, for me, the best club competition in the world. I love it, love the sound, everything, love the nights”.

Klopp is one of the reasons for Liverpool's great momentum. Before his arrival as manager, the Reds had not reached a Champions League final in 11 years. With the German as manager, they have reached three finals in five years. In addition to making history, Liverpool have broken several records.

The 10 records Liverpool broke by reaching the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Final

Liverpool

- Liverpool reached its seventh European final in the 21st century, making it the English team with the most continental finals and the fourth team with the most Champions League finals with 10.

- Only three other clubs have hit double-figures for European Cup final appearances, Real Madrid (16), Milan (11), and Bayern Munich (11). The Paris Final will be Liverpool’s 10th, and they will be competing to win a seventh, which would see them move joint-second with Milan, only behind El Merengue.

- Before this season, no English team had ever reached the final of the European Cup, FA Cup, and League Cup Final all in the same season. No other side has reached May still in contention for a quadruple.

- 100% winning record on the road in the Champions League this season, with victories in Porto, Madrid (Atletico Madrid), Milan (Milan and Inter), Lisbon (Benfica), and Villarreal.

- Liverpool will play 100% of the games they could have played in 2021-2022 by seeing each cup competition through to its conclusion. The last time the club did this was in 2000-01, they won all three trophies on offer: the UEFA Cup, the FA Cup, and the League Cup.

- The 139 goals scored by Liverpool in all competitions (57 games) in 2021-22 is the most they’ve ever managed in a single campaign. They still have four league games and two finals yet to play.

Jurgen Klopp

- Only Alex Ferguson (four) has led an English club to more European Cup finals than Klopp. The German now moves level with the legendary Bob Paisley in taking Liverpool to three, while moving ahead of Nottingham Forest icon Brian Clough and Reds greats Rafael Benitez and Joe Fagan (two).

- Also, Klopp has reached the Champions League final for the fourth time as a coach, equaling the record set by Marcello Lippi, Alex Ferguson, and Carlo Ancelotti.

Players

- Luis Diaz has been at Liverpool for less than six months, but he’s already made it to the Champions League final. That’s a feat that legendary players like Ronaldo Nazario, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Cantona, and Patrick Vieira never managed.

- Mane has surpassed Didier Drogba to become the highest-scoring African in the knockout stages of the Champions League with 15 goals. He’s also moved level with Frank Lampard as the highest-scoring player in the knockout stages for a Premier League team.