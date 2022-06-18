Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos met in Miami to play a big game with other soccer stars from all over the world. This is a one of a kind event. Check here how to buy tickets.

The Beautiful Game By R10 & RC3 tickets: How to buy them and how much they cost

Ronaldinho is an old well-known soccer player and he is considered the best of all time, despite the fact that his career did not last as long as some expected. Roberto Carlos did play longer than R10 and is also considered a top defender. You can watch this game live in the US on Fanatiz.

After their career ended they have been traveling the world organizing all kinds of events to raise money for charities and doing these kinds of events where a long list of players come together to put on a show like no other.

But these types of events are unique and at the same time difficult to predict as the games with big stars are planned in a 4-6 days time frame due to the tight schedule of most of the players and celebrities that will attend the game.

The Beautiful Game By R10 & RC3 tickets: How to buy them and how much they cost?

Tickets are available online on multiple websites, Ticketmaster is one of the websites that will have tickets available from $40 bucks (standing area) to $160 (section 101). Other tickets for The Beautiful Game are available on SeatGeak from $121 (best seats), $84 corner area, $225 midfield zone.

Buying tickets online is the best option as fans don't have to buy tickets at the stadium booth. Another advantage of buying tickets online is the arrival time at the stadium, the earlier the fans arrive at the stadium, the more chance they will have to see the stars training before the game.