Real Madrid and Barcelona will clash off this Sunday at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in the 29th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here, check out the last time Los Blancos suffered an El Clasico defeat at home.

When was the last time Real Madrid lost to Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu?

Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium hosts Real Madrid and Barcelona on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM (ET), in the 2021-22 La Liga Matchday 29. Their 183rd El Clasico encounter in La Liga is set to take place.

What is riveting is the fact that Real Madrid are the slim favorites in head-to-head domestic encounters, having emerged victorious 76 times; Barcelona have triumphed on 72 occasions, while 35 meetings have ended in a tie.

The Whites won a hair-raising 2-1 thriller at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, on October 24, 2021, their most recent outing. The second meeting between the two teams in the 2021/2022 La Liga season promises to be even more intriguing.

El Clasico: When was the last time Barcelona won at Santiago Bernabeu?

The last time Real Madrid lost to Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu was on March 2, 2019, when the Blaugrana celebrated a toughly-earned 1-0 victory in Matchday 26 of the 2018-19 La Liga season.

A brilliant ball from Sergi Roberto set up a slick finish for former Croatia international Ivan Rakitic to beat the Whites' goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for the game's lone goal halfway through the first half. The triumph came only three days after Barca's 3-0 away Copa del Rey Semi-Final victory over Real Madrid on February 27.

On top of all that, at the time, the Catalan side surpassed Real Madrid in the Clasico record books by winning their 96th game, managing four successive victories away from the Bernabeu for the first time in their history. It took Los Blancos exactly one year to break the misfortune, as they snatched a 2-0 win at home on March 1, 2020.