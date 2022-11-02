Thomas Partey moved from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal in a very expensive transaction, but that risk is already paying off for the Gunners. Check out how much does the Ghanian midfielder make.

Thomas Partey was born in Odumase Krobo, Ghana on June 13th of 1993, but he spent most of his career in Spain. More specifically, Atletico Madrid was the club that hosted him in their youth divisions. His development eventually landed him a relevant role in the first team, so much so that Arsenal paid a big sum to get the midfielder as soon as they could.

In October of 2020 the Gunners were so decided on recruiting the Ghanian to their club that they didn’t wait for a negotiation. The Premier League side directly paid the release clause he had with the Colchoneros at approximately 55 million euros. That large amount of money could have been seen as a bit too steep, though he is proving his worth to head coach Mikel Arteta.

Partey is now a key piece in Arsenal’s run at an EPL title. He is the engine of the midfield with his outstanding stamina, his intelligence, and his technique. That’s why the club signed him to a very important deal in the first place. Stay here to find out more details about the 29-year-old player’s contract with the English team.

How much does Thomas Partey make?

As it always happens, along with that lucrative transaction between clubs arrived a mega contract for the player. Partey signed a five-year deal in October of 2020, which means he will be linked to the Gunners until the end of the 2024-2025 season. He then has at least three remaining years under Arsenal’s wings.

Partey’s salary is also expensive since he makes £10.400.000 per year, according to Spotrac. That number could also be divided as £200.000 weekly, £28.493 daily or £1.187 hourly. Altogether, the total figure over the full length of the deal is an astonishing £52.000.000.