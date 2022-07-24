It is never easy to lose against one of your biggest rivals even if it's a friendly match. During Chelsea's pre-season, the Blues were brutally defeated by Arsenal with a 4-0 score, so Thomas Tuchel screamed for help from his board in order to not repeat this situation again.

Chelsea's 2022 transfer window has not been the best. The Blues went for Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling as their biggest targets, but for Thomas Tuchel, the team's manager, is not enough. After the 4-0 loss against Arsenal in the Florida Cup, the coach was furious and screamed for help from the board to change directions towards the upcoming season.

It has been a complete rollercoaster for Chelsea this 2022. Roman Abramovic, former owner of the club, had to sell the team due to Russia's problems with Ukraine. Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital acquired the Blues and everyone though that it would be easier for them to buy new players, but it has not.

Despite the signings of Koulibaly (Napoli) and Sterling (Manchester City), some targets have rejected Chelsea or are being tempted with worst offers than the ones from the Blues. This matter keeps Tuchel restless as he thinks that the team needs some new names in order to compete for the Premier League title and the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel screams for help from Chelsea's board to improve in the transfer window

"We had an urgent appeal for quality players. We signed two quality players (Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling), but we are not competitive like this. It’s the same players. We will see hopefully development but at the moment, we have the same issues because we have the same players", said Tuchel in press conference after the game.

It is not the best moment for Tuchel as Chelsea's manager since he arrived in 2021. Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could be moving to Barcelona, Hakim Ziyech has his mind already thinking in AC Milan and Jules Kounde, their top target, apparently has rejected the Blues offer in order to join the Blaugranas in LaLiga. The board needs to move quickly if they want to succeed this year in all the upcoming tournaments.