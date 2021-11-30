Tigres UANL and Club Leon will meet for the first leg match of the 2021 Liga MX Apetura Playoffs semi-finals. Find out here the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the United States.

Tigres UANL will host Club Leon for the first leg match of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Semi-finals. Here, find out everything you need to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions, odds and how you can watch it in the US.

The hosts reached this round after defeating 1-0 Santos Laguna at home on Sunday. Thanks to that victory they tied the aggregate 2-2 and advanced thanks to their away goal in the first leg match (2-1). Now, they will try to get a more convincing victory.

On the other hand, Club Leon won their ticket for the semifinals of the postseason after beating Puebla 3-2 on aggregate. They lost the first leg match 2-1, but won the second 2-0 at home. This time, they will try to get a good result as visitors.

Tigres UANL vs Leon: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Time: 10.00 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León, San Nicolás de los Garza.

Tigres UANL vs Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Tigres UANL vs Leon: Storylines

Tigres UANL and Leon have met each other 27 times in all-competitions. Tigres have the advantage in the series with 12 victories, while Leon have six triumphs. Nine matches have ended up in a tie. In their last match at 2021 Apertura regular season, Tigres and Leon drew 2-2.

How to watch or live stream Tigres UANL vs Leon in the US

The first leg match between Tigres UANL and Club Leon for the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Semifinals to be played on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.

Tigres UANL vs Leon: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Tigres UANL are the favorites to win this match with odds of +105, while Leon have odds of +250. A tie would end up in a +220 payout.

FanDuel Tigres UANL +105 Tie +220 Leon +250

*Odds by FanDuel