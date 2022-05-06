Chelsea FC have released a statement announcing that the consortium led by Todd Boehly has agreed on terms to acquire the club previously owned by Roman Abramovich. Check out here the funniest memes and reactions.

The Chelsea ownership saga is about to conclude. The Premier League side announced on Friday that terms have been agreed with a new ownership group led by Todd Boehly to take the reins of the club.

While the UK government and the Premier League have yet to approve the purchase, Boehly's consortium has commited to invest nearly $2 billion on different areas of the club, such as Stamford Bridge, the Academy, and the Women's team.

"The sale is expected to complete in late May subject to all necessary regulatory approvals. More details will be provided at that time," a club statement added. As the club made the announcement, fans went crazy on the Internet.

Best memes and reactions to Chelsea announcing new owner

While this is certainly a relief for The Blues, who have been struggling since Roman Abramovich's assets were frozen, fans from other teams have not missed out on the opportunity to joke about the club's ownership.