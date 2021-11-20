Toluca will host Pumas UNAM for the reclassification of the Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs. Here, find out the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Toluca and Pumas UNAM for the first round of the Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The hosts have to play this first stage of the playoffs after finishing in the sixth spot in the standings. In their last eight games, Toluca didn’t record a win and that explained their poor form. Now, they have plenty of work to do in the postseason.

Meanwhile, Pumas entered the playoffs after claiming a dramatic win over defending champions Cruz Azul on Matchday 17. They ended their regular season in the 11th position of the table with only five wins in all tournament.

Toluca vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Nemesio Díez, Toluca, Mexico.

Toluca vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 6.00 PM

CT: 5.00 PM

MT: 4.00 PM

PT: 3.00 PM

Toluca vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines

Toluca and Pumas UNAM have faced each other on 47 occasions in all the competitions. Toluca have the advantage in the series with 18 victories, while Pumas UNAM have 15 so far. They have drawn in 14 matches.

In the Torneo Apertura, they met in August, with Toluca winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Ribens Sambueza and Alexis Canelo. Juan Dinenno opened the scoring for Pumas from the penalty spot.

How to watch or live stream Toluca vs Pumas UNAM in the US

The match between Toluca and Pumas UNAM for the first round of the Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs to be played on Sunday, November 21, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

Toluca vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Toluca are the favorites to win this match with odds of +110, while Pumas UNAM have odds of +240. A tie would end up in a +230 payout.

FanDuel Toluca +110 Tie +230 Pumas UNAM +240

*Odds by FanDuel