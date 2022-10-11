Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt will face-off at the Tottenham Hotsup Stadium in London for a 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League game. The Premier League team want to climb up to the top of Group D with a win, while the German side wants to keep their chances for a Round of 16 spot open with a win. Here you will find out about the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream free this game in your country. If you are in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (Free Trial) to watch or live stream free this game.
Tottenham have won just one game through the Group D's calendar. It was a 2-0 win to Olympique Marseille for Matchday 1. So, the team managed by Antonio Conte has to pick up a second win to stay in the qualifying spots of this group. The Spurs have two consecutive games at home, so they have to take advantage of this to pick up six points overall.
On the other side, the current UEFA Europa League champion, Eintracht Frankfurt have the same results with one more goal conceded, but just one goal scored in three games. Also, the team managed by Oliver Glasner need to pick up the win to stay in the fight for a spot in the Round of 16. But, they are most likely end up playing the Europa League.
Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (Thursday)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Thursday)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (Thursday)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (Thursday)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM (Thursday)
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (Thursday)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Thursday)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (Thursday)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Korea: 4:00 AM (Thursday)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 4
Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN3
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 6, Free
Germany: DAZN, Servus TV
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
Ireland: BT Sport 3, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App
Italy: Sky Sport 254, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Japan: WOWOW Live
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4
Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 6
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: 3 Plus TV, Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
UK: TalkSport Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
United States: Paramount+ (Free Trial), VIX+