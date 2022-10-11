Tottenham will host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Matchday 4 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Find out how to watch or live stream free this European Tournament game in your country.

Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt will face-off at the Tottenham Hotsup Stadium in London for a 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League game. The Premier League team want to climb up to the top of Group D with a win, while the German side wants to keep their chances for a Round of 16 spot open with a win. Here you will find out about the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream free this game in your country. If you are in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (Free Trial) to watch or live stream free this game.

Tottenham have won just one game through the Group D's calendar. It was a 2-0 win to Olympique Marseille for Matchday 1. So, the team managed by Antonio Conte has to pick up a second win to stay in the qualifying spots of this group. The Spurs have two consecutive games at home, so they have to take advantage of this to pick up six points overall.

On the other side, the current UEFA Europa League champion, Eintracht Frankfurt have the same results with one more goal conceded, but just one goal scored in three games. Also, the team managed by Oliver Glasner need to pick up the win to stay in the fight for a spot in the Round of 16. But, they are most likely end up playing the Europa League.

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (Thursday)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Thursday)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Thursday)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (Thursday)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (Thursday)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Thursday)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (Thursday)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM (Thursday)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 4

Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN3

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 6, Free

Germany: DAZN, Servus TV

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Ireland: BT Sport 3, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App

Italy: Sky Sport 254, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Japan: WOWOW Live

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4

Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 6

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: 3 Plus TV, Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

UK: TalkSport Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

United States: Paramount+ (Free Trial), VIX+