Tottenham will receive Liverpool for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream in the United States. You can watch it in the US through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada on FuboTV Canada.

It will be one of the most interesting games of this Matchday together with the one that Chelsea and Manchester United will play. On one side will be Tottenham, who come from achieving a heroic qualification to the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League by beating Marseille, and of course they want to continue with this good performance.

Liverpool came very close to achieving the lead in their group. They beat Napoli 2-0, with which they were only one goal away from equalizing leaving the Italian team as the second best. As if that were not enough, they come from two consecutive defeats against Nottingham and Leeds, two teams that are fighting for relegation, so they will seek to recover.

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Date

This 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 15 game between Tottenham and Liverpool will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England will be played on Sunday, November 6 at 11:30 AM (ET).

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool

Tottenham and Liverpool will play this 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 15 game on Sunday, November 6 at 9:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock; while of you are in Canada on FuboTV Canada. Other options for US: SiriusXM FC.

