The Tottenham Hotspurs will play against Roma (the last UEFA Europa Conference League) in what will be a 2022 pre-season summer friendly game. Here you can find out all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Tottenham come from having a season that we can describe as disappointing considering the great squad they have with players like Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. Of course, this season they want to improve that especially with the chance they will have of playing in the UEFA Champions League.
Roma have been fighting for years to get out of mediocrity, and the championship achieved in the Conference League of the 2021/2022 season could be the start for a historic Serie A team. This year they will go for more ambitious goals and that is why they want start preparing in the best way against a tough rival like Tottenham.
Tottenham vs Roma: Kick-Off Time
Tottenham will play against Roma in this 2022 summer friendly game this Saturday, July 30 at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, Israel.
Bahamas: 2:15 PM
Barbados: 2:15 PM
Belize: 12:15 PM
Botswana: 8:15 PM
Brazil: 3:15 PM
Brunei: 2:15 AM (31 July)
Burundi: 8:15 PM
Cameroon: 7:15 PM
Eswatini: 8:15 PM
Ethiopia: 9:15 PM
Gambia: 6:15 PM
Ghana: 6:15 PM
Italy: 8:15 PM
Jamaica: 1:15 PM
Kenya: 9:15 PM
Lesotho: 8:15 PM
Liberia: 6:15 PM
Malawi: 8:15 PM
Malaysia: 2:15 AM (31 July)
Malta: 8:15 PM
Mauritius: 8:15 PM
Mexico: 1:15 AM
Namibia: 8:15 PM
Netherlands: 8:15 PM
New Zealand: 6:15 AM (31 July)
Nigeria: 7:15 PM
Portugal: 7:15 PM
Rwanda: 8:15 PM
Sierra Leone: 6:15 PM
Singapore: 2:15 AM (31 July)
Solomon Islands: 4:15 AM (31 July)
South Africa: 8:15 PM
Sudan: 8:15 PM
Tanzania: 9:15 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:15 PM
Uganda: 9:15 PM
Zambia: 7:15 PM
Zimbabwe: 7:15 PM
Tottenham vs Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Bahamas: ESPN Caribbean
Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Belize: ESPN Caribbean
Botswana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Brazil: Star+
Brunei: Astro Go
Burundi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Ethiopia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Gambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
International: SpursPlay
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Lesotho: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Liberia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malawi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mauritius: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Mexico: Star+
Namibia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Rwanda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
South Africa: SuperSport PSL
Sudan: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Eswatini: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Tanzania: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Zambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Football Plus ROA