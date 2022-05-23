Antonio Conte wants Spurs to be competitive next season and to do that he is looking at a Manchester City striker, but Conte has competition from Arsenal.

Despite a rather poor season for Tottenham, the club managed to finish fourth and qualify for the UEFA Champions League. According to various reports that was the main condition to keep manager Antonio Conte, as the Italian boss was rumored for the PSG job.

After winning 4 of their last 5, Tottenham finished above Manchester United, Arsenal, and West Ham. Now Conte has begun to look towards next season with an eye at striker.

Spurs is sure to keep Harry Kane, but Conte wants to make key additions to go has far as possible in the Champions League and maybe finally win the Premier League title. Here is the player in question wanted by Spurs.

Gabriel Jesus a target of Tottenham and Arsenal

According to The Sun, the on the outs Manchester City striker is wanted by both Tottenham and Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus who has a year left on his City deal will be allowed to leave with the arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julián Álvarez.

Marcelo Pettinati, Gabriel Jesus’ agent has confirmed that his client has held talks with Arsenal, but Spurs are hoping to snatch Gabriel Jesus by offering the player a chance at more Champions League soccer next season.

Gabriel Jesus will most likely be on Brazil’s Qatar 2022 World Cup squad and will want to be the go-to striker for the 5-time champions by playing at the best possible level. This season the 25-year-old Brazilian scored 8 goals in 28 Premier League games.

A winner, the Brazilian won 9 championships at Manchester City and before that won two cups with Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras. Gabriel Jesus has a market value of over $50 million.