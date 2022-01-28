Various reports out of England have surfaced that Liverpool is looking to outbid Spurs in their attempt to sign Colombian and FC Porto winger Luis Diaz.

Luis Diaz is a wanted man, and old rivals Tottenham and Liverpool are both chasing the Colombian’s signature with reports stating that Liverpool will send a representative to Argentina to tempt the Colombian.

Diaz is with the Colombian national team and will play Argentina next week, Liverpool is hoping to proceed with the medical assessment of the player in Argentina to complete the transfer as soon as possible.

The Sun has reported that Liverpool have been monitoring Luis Diaz since the Copa America in 2021 and may pull the trigger this winter. Here is more information about the chase for Luis Diaz’s signature.

Luis Diaz between Liverpool and Spurs

Diaz is rated at a value of around £60 million, and Liverpool made an offer to FC Porto for that fee, which Porto declined in favor of a £67 million offer. Then Spurs entered the picture and offered as much as £48 million and add-ons.

Liverpool then upped their transfer bid to £50 million plus add-ons, with the player preferring a move to Liverpool over Tottenham. FC Porto fans and manager Sergio Conceicao are not happy that the club lowered their demands for the Colombian, but it would appear that Liverpool and FC Porto have come to terms and Tottenham are left in the dust.