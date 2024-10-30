Neymar's Brazil comeback reportedly delayed: When will the Al Hilal star return?

After making his comeback to the pitch a year after his ACL injury, Neymar’s return to the Brazilian national team is highly anticipated. However, reports indicate fans have to wait longer than anticipated.

Neymar made his official return to competition with Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League elite clash against Al Ain, a year after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear. However, his comeback for Brazil’s national team will take longer than expected.

According to Globo, the forward has reached an agreement with the Brazilian Football Confederation to sit out the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers matches against Venezuela and Uruguay. The report indicates that both Neymar and the organization’s leaders agree he needs more time to work on his physical condition to reach peak form.

This timeline suggests the Al Hilal forward could return for Brazil’s matches against Colombia and Argentina in March 2025. The ‘Canarinha’ currently sit fourth in the standings, after winning their last matches against Chile and Peru.

In a video published on October 19, Neymar expressed his struggle with being sidelined for over a year. “What I love most in life is playing football. I suffer with each day I stay away. This is what hurts me the most,” said the Brazilian tearfully.

Neymar Jr. was injured during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Uruguay and Brazil (Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)

Due to his injury, Neymar has only played six matches with Al Hilal and was left out of the squad for the first half of the Saudi Pro League season. Despite his ongoing recovery, speculation is growing that he could leave Saudi Arabia when his contract expires next year.

Is Neymar Joining Lionel Messi in Miami?

While Neymar works to regain full fitness, his recent real estate activity has sparked media interest. According to The Wall Street Journal, Neymar recently purchased a $26 million property in Miami’s exclusive Bal Harbour neighborhood.

Though Neymar hasn’t commented on the purchase, rumors of a possible reunion with Messi in Miami continue to grow. After all, the club has already welcomed former Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez.