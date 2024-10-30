NFL News: Chiefs owner Clark Hunt makes big admission about Andy Reid's future

Andy Reid is leading a living dynasty in the NFL at the helm of the Kansas City Chiefs, but somehow, the head coach can’t seem to avoid facing questions about his future and a potential retirement date.

However, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt doesn’t seem to expect Reid to retire anytime soon. In a story for ESPN, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler wrote that Hunt imagines the 66-year-old coaching the team in the next five years.

“Here Reid sits in 2024, at age 66, with zero signs of slowing,” Fowler wrote. “Hunt told ESPN that Reid, who by all accounts is in good health, could ‘absolutely’ be the Chiefs’ coach for another five years. Reid doesn’t drink or smoke and works on football nearly year-round.”

Reid has led the franchise to three Super Bowl wins in the last five years, including consecutive championships in the last two seasons. Now he’s chasing an unprecedented three-peat in NFL history, and who knows what else the coach has in store.

Head Coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt during the first half at Ralph Wilson Stadium on November 9, 2014 in Orchard Park, New York.

“He certainly seems rejuvenated, I would say, by the success of the team in the last few years and having one of the most special quarterbacks of all time,” Hunt said of Reid, according to ESPN. “I have no sense that he has any interest in retiring any time soon, which is fantastic. But I think any leader needs to be thinking about succession. … Eventually that day will come.”

When does Andy Reid’s Chiefs contract expire?

In April, the Chiefs announced a contract extension to keep Reid through 2029. The deal, which according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero makes Reid the highest-paid coach in the league, expires after that season’s Super Bowl.

“Over the last 11 years, Tammy and I have enjoyed calling Kansas City our home,” Reid said in a statement. “The community has embraced us, we’ve watched our family grow, including having all 12 grandkids during our time here. On the field, there have been so many people that have contributed to our success and Super Bowls, and I’m grateful to the players, coaches and staff that have all invested their time into this process. … . Chiefs Kingdom is a special place and I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be here.”

For how long does Andy Reid plan to continue coaching the Chiefs?

The Chiefs coach, who will be 71 when his current deal expires, can’t tell whether this will be his last contract with the team. In an interview with The Athletic in July, Reid refused to reveal whether he plans to retire in 2029.

“I know I’m on the bottom side of this thing and not on the top side of the net,” Reid said. “So as it’s coming, but I don’t know what it is. And, this is a great place to coach, and I’ve got good players. I’ll be 71 at the end of this contract, and that seems like really old, you know, I don’t really know. And, so I well, we’ll see, see where it all goes.”