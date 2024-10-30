MLB News: David Ortiz delivers warning to Dodgers after Aaron Judge’s Game 4 performance

David Ortiz, former Boston Red Sox star, warns the Los Angeles Dodgers and has expressed optimism about Aaron Judge's future performance following his showing in Game 4 of the MLB World Series.

Aaron Judge’s New York Yankees extended the series by leading his team to an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4. Although New York has struggled offensively throughout the MLB playoffs, Judge seems to have found his rhythm at the crucial moment. In this context, former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz has issued a warning about Judge’s performance.

Judge has been under pressure throughout the playoffs, but his performance in Game 4 has raised hopes among Yankees fans. With the series standing at 3-1 in favor of the Dodgers, Judge now has a chance to prove his worth and lead his team to victory in the World Series.

David Ortiz highlighted the importance of Judge’s last plate appearance. According to Ortiz, this moment could be the catalyst for Judge to regain his form and return to being the dominant player he was during the regular season.

“This game works sometimes in a type of mysterious way that it’s hard to understand,” Ortiz said. “I’ll tell you what, that last at-bat coming from [Aaron] Judge, look out, look out. I mean, the guy showed the best balance that he had shown for the past four games. And sometimes, Kevin [Burkhardt], that’s all you need for your confidence level to rise. And that’s gonna put that team in a better situation tomorrow [today].”

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees walks off the field after being left stranded on base at the end of the first inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge’s resurgence with the Yankees

If Aaron Judge can elevate his level of play and return to his dominant form, the Yankees will have a real chance to rally in the series against the Dodgers and advance in the World Series.

Game 5 of the World Series will take place at Yankee Stadium, where the Yankees will look to capitalize on their home-field advantage and move closer to the title. Gerrit Cole will start for the Yankees, while Jack Flaherty will take the mound for the Dodgers.

Possible Game 5 scenarios for the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series showdown

The series is more exciting than ever, and baseball fans are eager to see how the upcoming games unfold. For the Dodgers, a win in Game 5 would mean being crowned champions and capturing their eighth World Series title.

However, they can’t underestimate the Yankees, who demonstrated in Game 4 that they still have the ability to compete at the highest level and are determined to force a Game 6 in the MLB World Series.

