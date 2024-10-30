Hollywood star and Real Madrid fan slams ‘spoiled child’ Vinicius over Ballon d’Or no-show

Real Madrid fan and Hollywood star Viggo Mortensen had harsh words for the club and Vinicius Jr. following their absence from the Ballon d'Or gala.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or controversy continues to escalate, with Hollywood star and three-time Academy Award nominee Viggo Mortensen criticizing Real Madrid’s decision to skip the ceremony and referring to Vinicius Jr. as a “spoiled child” in a letter sent to El Pais.

“Real Madrid, after learning that their spoiled child was not going to win the Ballon d’Or and that the child was furious and sad, said that the club [will not go] where it is not respected,” Mortensen said. “And the decision was made to support Vinicius Jr. and his tantrum of not going to Paris for the awards ceremony,” he wrote.

“It’s bad to lose and that’s it,” Mortensen continued. “I’m a Real Madrid fan, but I think that if the club does not go where it is not respected, it is the club’s fault for this type of stupidity, this unsportsmanlike and arrogant behavior. Hala Madrid always! But I’m ashamed of this.”

Real Madrid canceled plans to send a delegation to the Ballon d’Or ceremony after learning that Vinicius wouldn’t win the award, despite being considered a favorite. The Ballon d’Or was ultimately awarded to Rodri, who won the Premier League and the 2024 Euros with Manchester City and Spain.

Mortensen isn’t alone in criticizing Real Madrid’s response; France Football editor-in-chief Vincent Garcia told L’Equipe that he was “very unpleasantly surprised by its absence,” as well as indicating that he felt “pressure” from the Spanish club to revealed them the winner.

Real Madrid called ‘pathetic’ and a ‘small club’

Former French national team coach Raymond Domenech also condemned Real Madrid’s stance on the ceremony. Although Vinicius did not win the men’s Ballon d’Or, Carlo Ancelotti and Kylian Mbappe were awarded Coach of the Year and top goalscorer, respectively, and the club was named Best Men’s Club of the Year.

“It is said that Real Madrid is a great club, and Real Madrid itself wants it to be said that it is,” said Domenech, according to Forbes. “In the meantime, it turns out that it is a small club. Very small! What it did is absolutely pathetic. They showed a lack of respect for football, the other participants of the gala, and the winners. It’s frankly repulsive,” added the 2006 World Cup finalist.