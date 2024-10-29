NFL News: Russell Wilson sends strong warning to Mike Tomlin's Steelers at key point in season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a roll in the 2024 NFL season with a 6-2 record that includes a three-game winning streak. Quarterback Russell Wilson, who returned to the starting lineup two games ago after a lengthy injury, has sent a message that includes the entire Mike Tomlin-led team, including himself.

The resolved role dispute with Justin Fields, who was the starter for the first six weeks, means that Wilson can now speak as the team’s leader, but at the same time demonstrate his worth on the field. The former Super Bowl XLVIII champion with the Seattle Seahawks knows how to recognize the important moments of the season and doesn’t want Tomlin or the Pittsburgh organization to get complacent because of the momentum.

Next weekend will be a bye for the Steelers, who lead the AFC North division over Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens. Wilson is in his first season with the Pittsburgh franchise, but the 35-year-old veteran quarterback declares as if he has played there for an extended period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wilson’s warning to Mike Tomlin’s Steelers

“We haven’t done anything yet. Obviously we’re here at 6-2, which is a great thing, but it doesn’t mean anything. When we look back, we have to make sure we stay focused on the next task, which is really taking care of our bodies, taking care of our minds and enjoying this. We’ve got a lot of great games ahead of us and we’re not going to shy away from them,” Wilson warned everyone at the Steelers on ESPN, including Tomlin.

Russell Wilson of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertisement

While the statement can be taken at face value by any member of the Pittsburgh franchise, the greater impact of the words reflects Wilson’s professional and emotional momentum and his clear goal to go far this season.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Steelers QB Russell Wilson breaks silence on his future after overcoming calf injury

Wilson’s feelings about his professional future

Wilson has played his first two games with the Steelers and his presence has already been felt on the team. In addition to completing 36 of 57 passes attempted, he has scored three touchdowns this season, proving that he is a force to be reckoned with.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, I had that calf injury, which was devastating. The most important thing was to focus on getting healthy again, I wanna play past 40 years old and be as great as I possibly can be,” declared the Steelers starting quarterback about his feelings at this moment in his career.

Mike Tomlin’s reaction to Russell Wilson’s level with the Giants

Wilson was a key figure in the Steelers’ win over the New York Giants in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season. The 35-year-old quarterback completed 20 of 28 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown, earning praise from his coach. “I just thought he didn’t need to warm up to it. A little less rust than the week before, but I have to say that I’m not surprised by his capabilities,” clearly reacted Tomlin on Wilson‘s performance in the MNF victory over the Giants.

Advertisement