NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin sends a clear message to Russell Wilson after win vs Giants

Mike Tomlin reacted with a clear opinion on quarterback Russell Wilson's performance against the New York Giants in Week 8 of the NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up their second consecutive win since Russell Wilson returned as the starting quarterback. The 26-18 win over the New York Giants in Week 8 of the NFL season left head coach Mike Tomlin feeling confident.

Wilson’s great form is big news for the Steelers, who kept Justin Fields as their starting quarterback for six weeks until the former Denver Broncos player made his comeback from a calf injury. Wilson was instrumental in helping the Pittsburgh franchise to a season-high 426 yards in the win over New York.

“I just thought he didn’t need to warm up to it. A little less rust than the week before, but I have to say that I’m not surprised by his capabilities,” clearly reacted Tomlin on Wilson‘s performance in the MNF victory over the Giants.

At 35, Wilson is far from being a rusty player. In fact, he made a strong statement about his future a few days ago, making it clear that he wants to play at the professional level for a long time to come. The next conversation the Steelers will have is about the continuity of the quarterback, who would be a potential free agent in 2025.

Mike Tomlin’s reaction to Calvin Austin level against the Giants

Wilson’s teammate, wide receiver Calvin Austin, broke a 9-9 tie with a 73-yard touchdown in the third quarter to put the Steelers ahead for good. “Austin is a catalyst. We give him that respect, not just with words, but with our approach, with the way we work. Guys make it happen with their effort,” Tomlin said of the second-year pro’s performance against the Giants.

Russell Wilson’s performance against the Giants

The Steelers have won three in a row, but the offense has improved in the last two games, largely because of Wilson’s play. The 35-year-old quarterback completed 20 passes in 28 attempts for 278 yards and a touchdown against the Giants.

Russ has not been intercepted since returning to the starting lineup in Week 7 against the Jets. A performance of this caliber is in line with Tomlin’s thinking, who said Wilson looked far removed from his long rest to start the season.