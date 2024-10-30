Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Golden State Warriors face New Orleans Pelicans in a 2024 NBA regular season game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

The Golden State Warriors are set to clash with the New Orleans Pelicans in a 2024 NBA regular season matchup. With game times and streaming options readily available here, fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action—from tip-off to the final buzzer—in what promises to be an electrifying showdown.

Watch Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans live for FREE in the USA on Fubo

The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans are set for an exciting rematch, as both teams aim to strengthen their foothold early in the season. With dynamic rosters and fanbases eager for success, the showdown between Stephen Curry’s Warriors and Zion Williamson’s Pelicans is a matchup of ambition and high-stakes.

Last season, both squads battled through the Play-In, but it was the Pelicans who advanced to the postseason while the Warriors fell just short. This time, neither team is willing to settle for a Play-In spot. Instead, both have their sights set on a top-six finish to secure direct entry to the playoffs, aiming to solidify their place among the West’s elite.

When will the Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans match be played?

Golden State Warriors face New Orleans Pelicans this Wednesday, October 30, in a 2024 NBA regular season game. The game will start at 10:00 PM (ET).

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans – Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BA.