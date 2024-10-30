Quinn Ewers is back healthy for the Texas Longhorns; however, the quarterback has not shown the same level of play he did before his abdominal injury on September 14. Since Ewers’ return, Steve Sarkisian’s Texas team is 2-1, with some calling for Arch Manning to step in. While his QB1 role isn’t at risk, Ewers recently shared what’s been holding him back on the field.

Coming into this season, Ewers was among the top candidates in college football for the Heisman Trophy. Those days seem far behind and at the moment the Longhorns QB is under heavy scrutiny for his irregular performances against the top programs. The injury sustained earlier this year is a factor, but weeks have gone by now. However, Ewers confessed it has affected him upon his return.

“I’m finally back to feeling normal,” Ewers stated, via HornSports. “I don’t have to worry about it on hits, which is a good feeling because you can play more freely and don’t have to think about taking or not taking certain hits.”

After a close win over Vanderbilt, Ewers admitted he had been taking a precautionary approach which limited him inside the gridiron. Back fully healthy the Horns starting QB has sent a message to the locker room. One that Arch Manning may not like as he sees his playing opportunities become slimmer.

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the second half at FirstBank Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Steve Sarkisian urges younger players to be ready

The Longhorns have seen first-hand how costly an injury bug can be to their aspirations. As the team hopes to extend their NCAA season up into late January, the roster’s depth may be put to the test and Sarkisian forewarned the youngsters in the Forty Acres campus: Texas will take no passengers.

“So what are we doing this week to continue to build up the depth of our roster, of our younger players, because we never know,” Sarkisian stated. “We’ve seen the injury bug bite us at a few positions now where young players need to get ready to play.”

Ewers is named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2024

Ewers is one of 35 players to be selected to the Davey O’Brien Quarterback Class of 2024. The Longhorns junior was named a semifinalist in 2023.

Last 5 winners

2023: Jayden Daniels, LSU

2022: Max Duggan, TCU

2021: Bryce Young, Alabama

2020: Mac Jones, Alabama

2019: Joe Burrow, LSU

