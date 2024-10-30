Angel Reese narrates new star-studded Beats by Dre ad featuring Lionel Messi, LeBron James, and more

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese lends her voice for Beats by Dre new ad, which features other sports legends such as Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Serena Williams and more.

Chicago sky star Angel Reese, who recently landed a major endorsement extension with Reebok, is now the narrator of the new Beats by Dre ad, which stars some of the most iconic sports stars ever: from Lionel Messi to Serena Williams, including LeBron James, Shohei Ohtani and more.

Immediately after the ad was released, Reese commented on it on her X account: “Athletes get it. Narrated by ME.” The WNBA star not only lends her voice for the ad, as she also has a cameo and is referred as a “walking double-double.”

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, Man City forward Erling Haaland, Olympic silver medalist climber Miho Nonaka, Olympic gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson, F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, University of Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and Lakers G Bronny James complete the star-studded campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The script opens with Reese’s voiceover saying, ‘It’s called chasing your dreams,’ as scenes show the stars practicing their sports, each with subtle nods to their nicknames or achievements in their respective areas.

Advertisement

Reese, who has an endorsement with the brand since she was playing in college with LSU, has been enjoying the WNBA off-season as a true celebrity. Apart from keeping her podcast, she was also recently seen in the CFDA Awards rocking platinum blonde hair.

Advertisement

see also WNBA: Angel Reese discusses her investments amid ‘salary’ controversy

Reese to have a signature shoe

This new ad comes after Reese announced she agreed to a multiyear endorsement contract extension with Reebok. She will have her own signature shoe, to be released in 2026. She even joked about being able to “afford her bills now” after saying that her WNBA salary wasn’t enough for her to pay the rent.

Advertisement

see also Sky star Angel Reese shares how she handles comparisons to Fever's Caitlin Clark

Reese is the sixth active WNBA player with a signature shoe deal. The other ones include New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart (Puma) and Sabrina Ionescu (Nike), the Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson (Nike) and Sydney Colson (Creative Control), and the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark (Nike).