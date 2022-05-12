For a long time, Arsenal got used to playing UEFA Champions League soccer every season. However, things have been different in North London since Arsene Wenger left. Check out here when was the last time they played in the prestigious continental tournament.

It's been a long time since Arsenal fans attended the Emirates Stadium for a UEFA Champions League night. While playing in the Europa League became quite ordinary over the last few seasons, things were completely different for the Gunners in previous years.

Even when they struggled to win the league title, Arsene Wenger's Arsenal almost never failed to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League. But when they did, it meant the last time they played in Europe's elite tournament thus far.

Under the French manager, the Gunners qualified for the UEFA Champions League for 19 consecutive seasons, which is one of the reasons why the club kept him in the dugout for so long. Since he left, no other coach has so far led Arsenal to the UCL.

When was the last time Arsenal played in the UEFA Champions League?

Arsenal have not played in the UEFA Champions League since the 2016-17 season, as that year they finished 5th in the Premier League with 75 points, just one shy of Liverpool who sealed fourth place and therefore claimed the last UCL ticket.

The Gunners had previously taken part in 19 consecutive Champions Leagues, between 1998 and 2017 - all of them under Arsene Wenger. Their last UCL participation ended in the round of 16, as Bayern beat them 10-2 on aggregate. Will Mikel Arteta send Arsenal back to the continent's elite competition?