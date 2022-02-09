River Plate hit the road to visit Union in Santa Fe in the opening week of the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

The 2021 Liga Profesional champions are back. River Plate will make the trip to Santa Fe to take on Union on Matchday 1 of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

Marcelo Gallardo's men head into the League Cup in high spirits after being crowned in the last tournament. River have been busy in the transfer market, making a number of stellar signings. Julian Alvarez was sold to Manchester City but will stay for at least another six months before he moves to England.

Union not only have been drawn in the same group as the league winners but they have to begin their campaign against them. Gustavo Munua's boys come from a decent 2021 in which they clinched a Copa Sudamericana berth following a 3-0 win over lifelong rivals Colon in the final matchday. Will they get off to a strong start this time?

Union vs. River Plate: Date

Union de Santa Fe and River Plate will face each other on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Estadio 15 de Abril. Last time they met, El Millonario put four past Union on Matchday 2 of the 2021 Liga Profesional.

Union vs. River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:15 PM

CT: 4:15 PM

MT: 3:15 PM

PT: 2:15 PM

How to watch Union vs. River Plate in the US

The game to be played between Union de Santa Fe and River Plate on Matchday 1 of the Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial). Other option: Fanatiz.