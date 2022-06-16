Union and River Plate clash on Matchday 4 of the 2022 Argentine League. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

Union and River Plate will play against each other at Estadio 15 de Abril (Santa Fe, Argentina) on Matchday 4 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the United States on Paramount+ (free trial).

Union are becoming more and more in tune with Gustavo Munua's style of play and that means that the team is playing better and better. Union currently have 4 points and is positioned in 9th place in the standings.

On the other side, River Plate are not having a good time.Marcelo Gallardo does not find answers for his team, El Millonario play well, but fail to convert goals and the rivals score against them easily. River Plate has yet to win. They played three matches, drew two, and lost one.

Union vs River Plate: Date

Union and River Plate will face each other at Estadio 15 de Abril on Sunday, June 19 on Matchday 4 of the 2022 Argentine League.

Union vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Union vs River Plate

The game to be played between Union and River Plate on Matchday 4 of the 2022 Argentine League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount+ (free trial). Other options: ViX.

How to watch Union vs River Plate anywhere

