United States U-20 will play against New Zealand U-20 this Tuesday, May 30 for the 2023 U-20 World Cup round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch United States U-20 vs New Zealand U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]
It is the first game of the round of 16 and, although anything can happen, there is a clear favorite to advance to the quarterfinals and they are none other than the United States U-20, a team that won all the games in their group with authority, scoring a total of 6 goals and conceding none.
The current CONCACAF champions are confident that they can go far in this tournament and now they must face New Zealand U-20, who qualified as one of the best thirds, but in their group stage Matchday 3 game, they showed a poor performance against Argentina U-20. For this reason, they are not the favorites, although of course they will try.
United States U-20 vs New Zealand U-20: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 1:30 PM
Ecuador: 12:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 7:30 PM
Greece: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (May 31)
Israel: 8:30 PM
Italy: 7:30 PM
Japan: 2:30 AM (May 31)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 7:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (May 31)
Portugal: 6:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:30 PM
South Africa: 8:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
United States: 1:30 PM (ET)
United States U-20 vs New Zealand U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo
Canada: RDS App, TSN5, TSN+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: The Team Web
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA
Greece: ERT 3
Indonesia: Vidio
International: FIFA+
Israel: Sports 2
Kenya: SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport Grandstand
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.