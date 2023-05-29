United States U-20 vs New Zealand U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

United States U-20 will play against New Zealand U-20 this Tuesday, May 30 for the 2023 U-20 World Cup round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch United States U-20 vs New Zealand U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

It is the first game of the round of 16 and, although anything can happen, there is a clear favorite to advance to the quarterfinals and they are none other than the United States U-20, a team that won all the games in their group with authority, scoring a total of 6 goals and conceding none.

The current CONCACAF champions are confident that they can go far in this tournament and now they must face New Zealand U-20, who qualified as one of the best thirds, but in their group stage Matchday 3 game, they showed a poor performance against Argentina U-20. For this reason, they are not the favorites, although of course they will try.

United States U-20 vs New Zealand U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 1:30 PM

Ecuador: 12:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 7:30 PM

Greece: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (May 31)

Israel: 8:30 PM

Italy: 7:30 PM

Japan: 2:30 AM (May 31)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 7:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (May 31)

Portugal: 6:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:30 PM

South Africa: 8:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

United States: 1:30 PM (ET)

United States U-20 vs New Zealand U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo

Canada: RDS App, TSN5, TSN+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: The Team Web

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA

Greece: ERT 3

Indonesia: Vidio

International: FIFA+

Israel: Sports 2

Kenya: SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport Grandstand

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.