The tournament that gathers some of the best young talents in the world had to make a last-minute change. It was all set up to be played in Indonesia, but the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup now has another host nation for political issues.

[Watch the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup online free in the US on Fubo]

In that context, the new organizing country is Argentina. The competition has an age limit of 20 years old, although plenty of high-caliber players could fit that requirement. It is also played every two years, unlike the four-year span that the regular World Cup has.

Another difference is the number of national teams participating in the draw. This time there will be a total of 24 countries being represented, so the duration of the event is reduced compared to the main one.

How long is the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup?

There will be six groups of four teams each. In the first round everyone plays three games, with the top two making it to the round of 16. The four best third-placed teams will also advance. From then on is knockout round as always.

The 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will last 23 days. It will start on May 20 with four matchups, with the United States being featured in the first game against Ecuador. At the same time Guatemala will face New Zealand. On the last matchday the third-place game and the final will take place. This tournament will end on June 11.