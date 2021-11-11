Uruguay and Argentina face off on Friday, November 12, on Matchday 13 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, take a look at the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

Uruguay vs Argentina: Predictions, odds, and how to watch South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers in the US

Matchday 13 of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers concludes with a must-watch encounter between two of the mightiest teams in South America. Uruguay host Argentina at Estadio Campeon del Siglo on Friday, November 12. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

La Celeste arrive at this game under pressure following a disappointing October window. Oscar Washington Tabarez's men have only picked up one point from their last three games, which included a disastrous defeat to Argentina.

On the other hand, La Albiceleste have had a great year so far, winning the 2021 Copa America to end a 28-year drought. Besides, Lionel Scaloni's boys have yet to lose a match in the road to Qatar while they hold the longest unbeaten run on the planet with 25 undefeated games. Will they extend that streak in Montevideo?

Uruguay vs Argentina: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021

Time: 6 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Campeon del Siglo, Montevideo

Uruguay vs Argentina: Time by State in the US

ET: 6 PM

CT: 5 PM

MT: 4 PM

PT: 3 PM

Uruguay vs Argentina: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Uruguay went winless in their last three matches (D1 L2), which included two terrible defeats. Following a painful loss in Buenos Aires, La Celeste failed to bounce back in their trip to Brazil as they lost 4-1.

Argentina's 1-0 win over Peru to wrap up the October international break was their second win in a row and their seventh triumph in the tournament (D4). Regardless of how things turn out in this international break, the South American reigning champions will sleep in the top two spots of the standings this year.

This will be the 14th World Cup Qualifier meeting between these two. Argentina have the edge with seven triumphs, while Uruguay emerged victorious twice, and they drew on four occasions.

How to watch or live stream Uruguay vs Argentina in the US

The game to be played at Estadio Campeon del Siglo between Uruguay and Argentina on Matchday 13 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US by Fubo Sports Network.

Uruguay vs Argentina: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already revealed their predictions for this game. FanDuel sees Argentina as slight favorites with +115 odds, while Uruguay have +260, and a tie would result in a +210 payout.

FanDuel Uruguay +260 Tie +210 Argentina +115

* Odds via FanDuel.