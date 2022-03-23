Uruguay take on Peru at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Uruguay and Peru meet in the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. This game will take place at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. The home team cannot waste any game. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Uruguay are among the first four spots of the standings in the South American World Cup Qualifiers with a record of 6-4-6 and 22 points, which gives them direct access to Qatar 2022. But if the team loses one of their last two games things could get complicated as Peru and Chile have 21 and 19 points respectively.

Peru in the 5th spot of the qualifiers can opt to play in the inter-confederation play-offs, but a couple of wins could also give them direct access to Qatar 2022. Peru is one of the favorites to play in Qatar but their situation could worsen.

Uruguay vs Peru: Date

Uruguay and Peru play for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers on March 24, Thursday at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. The home team made several defensive mistakes during the qualifiers, and the visitors know what it's like to play against them as during matchday 9 they tied a game 1-1.

Uruguay vs Peru: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Uruguay vs Peru at the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers

This game for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers, Uruguay and Peru at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on March 24, Thursday, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV

