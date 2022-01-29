Uruguay and Venezuela will face each other for Matchday 16 of the South American World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch.

Uruguay and Venezuela will meet each other for the South American World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. The hosts want to get a win to get closer to the fourth place in the table and secure a place in Qatar 2022. If you’re located in the United States, you can watch this match on fuboTV (free trial).

La Celeste are coming to this game after defeating Paraguay 1-0 as visitors. The team, now under boss Diego Alonso, still has chances to go to the next World Cup but they can’t afford to lose points. A win could put them in the fourth spot of the standings, meaning a direct ticket to Qatar.

Meanwhile, Venezuela are ready to start a new era under coach Jose Pekerman. La Vinotinto thrashed Bolivia 4-1 at home on Friday. They are still in the 10th place of the table, with 10 points, but if they start winning matches, Venezuela can become a tough rival that could complicate the scenario for other teams.

Uruguay vs Venezuela: Date

The national teams of Uruguay and Venezuela will face each other for the Conmebol World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Their last match ended up in a 0-0 draw.

Uruguay vs Venezuela: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Uruguay vs Venezuela

The match between Uruguay and Venezuela for the South American World Cup 2022 Qualifiers to be played on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 will be available for broadcast on fuboTV (7-day free trial).