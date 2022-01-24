Uruguay will have two big games in Conmebol World Cup qualifying and new coach Diego Alonso will be hoping his 26-man roster will get La Celeste back on track.

Only one point out of direct qualification spots in Conmebol World Cup qualifying, Uruguay was all doom and gloom after their poor run of games against Argentina, Brazil, and Bolivia. It led to the firing of 15-year coach Óscar Washington Tabárez. Now former Inter Miami coach Diego Alonso is in a virtually must win scenario despite being only 1 point behind the rest.

For Uruguay to drop 5 games in a row would be a brutal blow as Peru and Chile have been solidifying their positions in qualification. Uruguay has not won in 5 games getting three points is now a must for a team that is coming off of its worst year in recent history.

Now the 26-man roster called in by Diego Alonso is a mix of new faces with some old ones. Fernando Muslera is out injured and there will be a new goalkeeper in goal, while Diego Rossi and Nicolás López are some of the new faces while Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani continue to be a part of the national team set up.

Uruguay roster for games against Paraguay and Venezuela

Goalkeepers: Sebastián Sosa, Martín Campaña, Guillermo De Amores, Sergio Rochet

Defenders: Diego Godín, José María Giménez, Martín Cáceres, Sebastián Coates, Matías Viña, Damián Suárez, Mathías Olivera, Ronald Araújo, Leandro Cabrera

Midfielders: Matías Vecino, Lucas Torreira, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Mauro Arambarri, Facundo Pellistri

Forwards: Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani, Darwin Núñez, Diego Rossi, Nicolás López, Facundo Torres



