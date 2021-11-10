The United States Men's National Team and Mexico face off in a must-see game on Matchday 7 of the Final Round of the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out how both sides would line up.

The Stars and Stripes want to build on their hard-fought win over Costa Rica to reduce the gap with El Tri and be the joint leaders of the tournament standings. But, following their Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup triumphs, Mexico will be seeking revenge at TQL Stadium.

Gerardo Martino's men have struggled to perform at their best this year and results haven't been by their side either. However, they got off to a strong start to the World Cup Qualifiers, remaining unbeaten after six rounds.

USMNT predicted lineup

Christian Pulisic is back with the team after a lengthy ankle injury that kept him on the sidelines for almost two months, and it's uncertain whether he will start or not. As a matter of fact, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel put pressure on Gregg Berhalter, suggesting he shouldn't be "overused."

Meanwhile, with Sergiño Dest out for this international break, Joe Scally could step in after making an impression with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach. Gio Reyna is another casualty for this fixture, but Berhalter will still try to pit the best possible lineup to beat the leaders.

USA possible lineup: Matt Turner; Joe Scally, Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson, Antonee Robinson; Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie; Timothy Weah, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic / Brenden Aaronson.

Mexico possible starting XI

Mexico face a great opportunity for revenge after losing two finals to the USMNT. With Nestor Araujo ruled out after being sent off against El Salvador, Martino will have to make changes at the back. Luis Rodriguez could return to the team and push Julio Cesar Dominguez to center-back. Diego Lainez won't play during this window, such as Chicharito, although that's not a surprise anymore.

Mexico probable lineup: Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Rodriguez, Julio Cesar Dominguez, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo; Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado, Edson Alvarez; Jesus Corona, Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano.